Agona East Assembly donates roofing sheets to Nsaba PRESEC

Nsaba (C/R), Feb 24, GNA – The Agona East District Assembly has presented 12 bundles of roofing sheets and felt, and boxes of roofing nails to the Nsaba Presbyterian Senior High School to re-roof its 60-bed girls’ dormitory, which had its roof ripped off on Valentine’s Day.

At a ceremony to present the items, Mrs Janet Odei Paintsil, the Agona East District Chief Executive (DCE), said the Assembly received a distress call from the school authorities, informing it about the disaster and it acted promptly.

About 60 girls who were affected by the disaster had been relocated into an uncompleted dormitory built over 12 years ago in order not to disturb their studies.

The DCE said the Assembly attached great importance to girl-child education hence the quick intervention to present the sheets to the authorities to re-roof the dormitory.

The President Akufo-Addo-led Government, she noted, continued to prioritise girls’ education, hence the ability to give adequate resources for the upkeep of hundreds of thousands of students in secondary schools.

The Assembly was also in the process of mobilising resources to procure roofing sheets and other materials to support two basic schools in the area, which were also severely hit, she said.

Mrs Paintsil, therefore, assured school managements in the district that the Assembly would continue to rally support for the provision of structures to promote quality education.

Mr Solomon Paintsil, the Agona East Director of NADMO, said its personnel relayed the distress call quickly to the DCE and her team and commended them for the swift response.

He said NADMO was not adequately resourced, making it difficult to extend assistance to all houses that collapsed or had their roofs ripped off.

He, therefore, appealled to the Government to adequately resource the National Disaster Management Organisation to help personnel assist disaster victims promptly.

Mr Mohammed Alhasan, the Agona East District Coordinating Director, told the media that the Assembly had to intervene as early as possible after the authorities sent an SOS (save our souls) to avert truncation of teaching and learning.

He urged the students to study hard to become prominent personalities and avoid bad friends, who could jeopardise their future and make them irresponsible adults in future.

Mrs Harriet Oduraah Idan-Sagoe, the Assistant Headmistress in charge of Domestic, who received the items on behalf of the the Headmaster, Rev Kenneth Osafo-Amankwa, commended the Assembly for the timely intervention.

She said the school authorities were highly impressed about the quick response and called on the Government to complete the girl’s dormitory, which had been neglected for many years.

She reiterated calls on the Assembly to help re-roof the tutors’ bungalows ripped off 12 years ago, adding that the situation had compelled the teachers to rent houses outside campus, negatively affecting teaching and supervision.

