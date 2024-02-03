Activista Ghana begins road safety campaign on social media 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Feb 03, GNA – The Northern Regional Chapter of Activista Ghana, a youth advocacy organisation, has begun a social media sensitisation campaign to raise awareness on road safety guidelines.

The campaign, which involves the use of various social media platforms such as Instagram, X and Facebook, seeks to engage users on road safety measures to help reduce road crashes drastically in the country.

It is being supported by ActionAid Ghana in partnership with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority among others.

Mr Hamdan Wumpeka Amadu Ouedraogo, General Secretary, Activista Ghana, Northern Regional Chapter, speaking at a ceremony in Tamale to equip members on how to effectively use their social media handles to campaign for attitudinal change on road usage, said the approach was intended to reach out to a wider audience especially the youth.

He said the campaign was tailored towards making information accessible to all road users through the traditional and new media platforms.

He emphasised that although there had been a significant reduction in road crashes in the area, it was important to continue to intensify advocacy at all levels to ensure road casualties were further reduced.

Mr Edmund Osei Konadu, Assistant Planning Manager, Savannah Regional Directorate, NRSA, said safety on the roads was a collective responsibility of all to help build healthier communities and enhance productivity.

Mr Konadu urged social media users to endeavour to share the messages on their platforms to save lives.

Participants activated their social media handles with messages such as “Let’s end distracted driving together”, “Check your blind spots for cyclists and pedestrians”, “Plan your journey and avoid rushing”, “Kill your speed before it kills you” among others.

