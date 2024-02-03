ICU Ghana backs organised labour’s planned demonstration against VAT on electricity 

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA- The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union has backed organised Labour’s decision to demonstrate against the government’s decision to introduce VAT on electricity.

Organised Labour has set February 13, 2024, to begin a series of nationwide demonstrations to express their dissatisfaction with the introduction of VAT on electricity.

Mr Morgan Ayawine, the General Secretary of ICU Ghana, said the intended demonstration was necessitated due to the government’s inability to heed to their demand to withdraw the tax on electricity.

Organised Labour met on Friday, February 2, and took a decision on their ultimatum to the government to withdraw the tax on electricity, which ends in January 2024.

“We are going on a full-scale nationwide demonstration, and it will be in series to send a message to the government to withdraw the tax on electricity,” he said.

He stressed that the demonstration was intended to get the government to back down on the introduction of the tax on electricity, which has impoverished Ghanaians and increased their difficulties in the country.

He said the introduction of the tax showed that the government was insensitive to the plight of the citizens.

“How on earth will any government want to start the year with the introduction of new taxes?” he asked.

He said the government should have insisted on the rules of engagement by bringing all stakeholders together to discuss the issues for amicable solutions.

Mr Ayawine said the government’s decision to engage stakeholders after agitation from the labour front was needless and would not yield any positive outcomes.

“Why didn’t the government engage the stakeholders before introducing the tax on VAT on electricity?” he asked.

Mr Ayawine said the Union would form a task force to ensure that all members participate in the intended demonstration.

The leadership of Organised Labour called on all workers in the country to start wearing ‘red’ to work on Monday to send a strong signal to the government that they won’t compromise until the government dropped the decision to impose VAT on electricity.

GNA

