Accra 2023: Uphold highest level of self discipline — Team Ghana charged

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Feb 19, GNA — Reverend Dr Ray Mensah the President of the Ghana Evangelical Missions Association, has charged Ghana’s contingent for the 13th African Games to uphold the highest level of self leadership and confidence during the competition.

That, he said, would propel them to victory and enhance their chances of winning more laurels for the country during the Games.

“Self leadership is the most difficult type of leadership. It is easy for me as a director to tell people what to do, but it is more difficult for me to tell myself what to do.“

So, as a team, with just about two weeks to the start of the Games, we are challenging you to have the highest level of self leadership, that you know when to wake up, you know when to train, you push yourself,” he said.

Rev. Mensah gave the advice when some churches and religious organisations, under the name Ghana Sports Movement, donated items worth GH¢10,000 to the Team at its camping base at the University of Ghana, in Accra, over the weekend.

The donation was to assist the Team in its preparation for the upcoming competition.

Also, it was to give the religious leaders an opportunity to interact, share the word of God with, and offer advice and encouragement to the Team to propel them to victory.

Items donated included cartons of bottled water, fruits, bibles and daily life guide reading materials.

Ghana, will from March 8–23, 2024, host the 13th edition of the All African Games competition, dubbed “Accra 2023.”

More than 3,500 elite athletes from 54 African countries are expected to participate in the Games.

Sporting disciplines include Athletics, Badminton, Cycling, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, Hockey, Arm wrestling, among others.

Rev Mensah cautioned the athletes against depending on external assistance stressing that; “Ways and Means without discipline will not help anybody.”

He also encouraged them to dwell on the home support to spur them on to victory in the Games to bring honour to the country.

“I challenge you to push yourself, do what you have never done before and God will come on your side,” he added.

Established in the late 1990s, the Ghana Sports Movement was set up to promote sports in the country through evangelism.

The Group is made up of churches and organisations such as The Pentecost Church, Ghana; the Methodist Church; Royal House Chapel; Lighthouse Chapel International; Bible Society Ghana; Ghana Evangelical Missions Association; Scripture Union; Ghana Baptist Convention, among others.

Mr. Kofi Kakraba Afful, a Senior Leader of the Ghana Sports Movement, said the donation was the Group’s little contribution to the Team to help them deliver success for the country.

“This is just the beginning, it’s not even the end,” he said, adding that they; “We are hoping we may be able to do a second or a third donation on behalf of the churches, representatives, knowing that, as others have heard, now, they will come along with us so that what we can do can even be bigger.”

He urged the Team to do whatever to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.

Mr. Ernest Danso, the Chef de Mission (CDM), for Team Ghana, commended the Ghana Sports Movement for the support, and asked corporate entities to also assist the Team to cushion and boost their morale ahead of the competition.

He expressed optimism about the Team’s chances at the Games, saying the training they have had and resources committed to them would help propel them to victory.

GNA

