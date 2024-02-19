Concerned Hearts of Oak supporters call for major reforms ahead of AGM in March

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – Some concerned supporters and minority shareholders of Accra Hearts of Oak have urged the club’s Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV, to fulfil his promise of appointing fresh board members.

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for March, 2024, Accra Hearts of Oak are expected to reconstituted the board which would steer the affairs of the club.

The Concerned Supporters, in a petition to Togbe Afede XIV, outlined some major reforms that should happen during the AGM.

“We urge the Board Chairman to go by his word of retiring the already tired moribund Board and appoint fresh ones for renewed energy on the Board.”

The National Chapters Committee should also have their slot returned to them on the new Board to restore the dignity and importance of this key organ of the club.

“We urge the new Board/management and the NCC to form a joint committee tasked purposely to come up with innovative ways to get our many supporters to make direct monthly contributions to the club,” the petition read.

The concerned supporters also urged the Board Chairman to act quickly on the issuing of rights to help inject more capital into the club.

“Beyond the above, we ask that we go further beyond the “Right Issue” to float yet fresh shares worth about GH300 million as proposed and was adopted at the 2018 Shareholders meeting (AGM).

“These are in line with an attempt to address the shortfall of revenue in the running of the day-to-day activities of the club,” the petition stated.

The supporters also advised that technical scouts should be appointed to monitor good-quality players with resalable value, which must be the focus of the club’s recruitment policy.

“Lastly, we urge the Board Chairman to, as a matter of fact, halt all avoidable debts resulting from the wrongful termination of contracts of players and technical teams, which cases almost always go against us at the Status Committee of the FA,” the petition stated.

GNA

