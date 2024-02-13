13th African Games LOC assures transparency for $48 million operational expenses 

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – The Local Organizing Committee of the 13th African Games says it will continue to be transparent in its financial dealings.



Recently, Member North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa raised concerns on social media about the $48 million operational for the African Games which is expected to kick start from March 8-23, 2024.



However, the LOC in a response letter signed by its Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, stated that some statements made by Mr Ablakwa are misrepresentations of the facts.



The full statement said: “Hosting pan-continental competitions such as the iconic African Games comes with significant investment but also with enduring country-impacting benefits.

“It is within this context that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games notes the release issued by the Honorable Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency. Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa clarifies as follows:



“Firstly, what the Honorable MP put out is a misrepresentation of the facts The Local Organising Committee (LOC) was inaugurated by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo almost four years ago and the operational budget of the LOC cannot be limited to the 18-day period of the Games.



“The impression created by Hon. Ablakwa that the sum of USDS48 million will be spent within the period spanning 8th-23rd March is an erroneous and disingenuous ploy to divert the attention of Ghanaians from the excellent work done by the Government of Ghana and the LOC to organise and host the 13th African Games.



“This is the first time Ghana is getting the opportunity to host the most significant sporting tournament in Africa since it was first established in 1965.



“Secondly, the $48 million quoted in the letter leaked by Hon Ablakwa as the operational budget for the hosting and organisation of the Games goes into recurrent expenditure and the LOC will be in a better position to give a breakdown when the Games are over.



“It must be noted, however, that hosting 54 African countries comes with huge cost implications in the areas of Medical and Anti-doping. Transport, Accommodation, Catering, Branding of the Games Management System, Team Ghana preparation, Broadcasting and Equipment for 29 sporting disciplines among others



“The Local Organising Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Spons. will continue to remain transparent in our dealings with the public as we strive to host one of the best-organised Games on the continent. In this regard, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif will continue to engage the general public and also address Parliament in due course on Ghana’s readiness for the African Games. In a related development, Hon. Mustapha Ussif will have a meet-the-press session on the 4th of March. 2024 to update Ghanaians on the African Games.”

GNA

