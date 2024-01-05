Youth and women empowerment remain my primary focus — Aspirant 

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sunyani, Jan.05, GNA – Lawyer Amma Frimpomaa, an aspiring parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Sunyani West has assured that her primary focus would be the youth and women empowerment as vehicle to accelerate development within the constituency.

She cited the creation of more job opportunities for the youth for wealth creation and improvement of the road network, which had hindered economic activities in the area.

Lawyer Frimpomaa gave the assurance when she was speaking in an interview with the media after successfully going through the Bono Regional vetting process in Sunyani for the Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27 this year.

She would be competing against another aspirant, Mr Mubarik Abdullah Ciessey and Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency.

She is the only female among 12 aspirants across five constituencies in the Bono region vying to be elected to lead the Party to parliament in the 2024 parliamentary election.

Lawyer Frimpomaa expressed concern about the declining NPP votes in the constituency as evidenced by 2020 election results and, emphasised the need for the Party to capture and retain more parliamentary seats in the election 2024.

She noted in the election 2020, the NPP lost key seats such as Wenchi and Jaman South in the region, while Sunyani West also experienced a decline in vote margin.

Lawyer Frimpomaa outlined challenges faced by the NPP in parliament following the loss of key seats in the 2020 parliamentary election, saying, if the party did not take immediate step, it might continue to lose more seats in the impending general election.

She expressed belief that her election as the candidate would bring a fresh perspective and invigorate efforts to enhance and appreciate the party’s votes in the constituency in the 2024 election.

Lawyer Frimpomaa praised the vetting committee for its commendable work in ensuring a fair and transparent process, before and during the proceedings, hoping that fairness and transparency would be maintained during the primaries for the election of deserving aspirants as parliamentary candidates.

