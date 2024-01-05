Prince Osei is SUPREME AFRICAN CELEBRITY ROLE MODEL OF THE YEAR

Accra, Jan. 05, GNA- Renowned Ghanaian Actor Prince David Osei, has been conferred with the prestigious SUPREME AFRICAN CELEBRITY ROLE MODEL OF THE YEAR.

The awards ceremony formed part of the third anniversary celebrations of the SDTA Awards.

Prince is renowned in the film industry as a leader of his generation of actors, mentor to the new school and successor of the old generation of film legends.

He is counted as part of the handful of Ghanaian entertainers who have put Ghana on the map on several occasions.

Back in 2010, he became the first Ghanaian actor to star in a Hollywood Thriller ; The Dead, etc.

He has starred in hundreds of Nigerian films as well as a a Model, the C.E.O of P.D.O Travel and Tours, producer, director, activist and a philanthropist.

This is the third time Prince David Osei is bagging an award at SDTA Awards ®, making him a one time SDTA AWARDS-Winning Actor – Supreme African Actor of the Year – 2021 & Two-Time SDTA Awards ® Honoree.

Supreme African Actor of the Decade 2022 & now Supreme African Celebrity Role model of the Year. – 2023

Actress Cecilia Anno-Barnieh presented the prestigious, Supreme African Celebrity Role model of the Year award to the famous Actor at the third edition of SDTA Awards.

The awards Gala welcomed many celebrities, influential business leaders, Creatives, Entertainers, Diplomats, humanitarians, Artistes and distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the creative and entertainment industry to La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, as the SDTA Awards celebrated the global Supremacy of Talent and Creativity, recognized, celebrated and honored those inspiring change across all walks of life in the special recognition categories.

“If one were sitting in the audience, a neck spasm would be impending with all the turning and trying to spot the celebrities, diplomats and other dignitaries while trying to catch all the fun on stage, from musical performances to Cultural dance, to poetry etc, It was indeed a night of glittering performances, tickling humor, and humble gratifications, “a celebrity said.

The event was attended by the likes of Mr Maher Kheir , the Lebanon Ambassador to Ghana , Ghanaian international highlife musician, songwriter, producer, and composer -Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Actor Ecow Smith-Asante, Akumaa Mama Zimbi – Ghanaian Television and radio broadcast journalist, Enoch Atakorah – Film Producer.

Also in attendance was Prof. Dr Cheaib – Diplomat and the global special envoy for the international Youth network for the United Nations Security Council resolution 2250.

Prince David Osei wooed the audience with his acceptance speech and expressed his gratitude for the recognition with a heartfelt speech, saying, “I am honoured to have been crowned Supreme African Celebrity Role Model of the year by SDTA Awards. “

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana delivered a powerful speech on the importance of SDTA Awards aim, to promote and celebrate the Global Supremacy of Talent and Creativity, foster economic growth, inclusiveness, cultural exchange, friendship and global peace.

Commenting on why Prince David Osei was chosen as the Honoree for the prestigious honour, the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards founder and chairperson, Madam Zino Lexili Ogazi, said:

“First of all, I’d like to congratulate all of the deserving winners & Honorees at this year’s Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy-sponsored SDTA Awards.

Per the natural order, the most important role models should first be parents or caregivers. Albeit, the truth remains that, it’s not always an easy feat, especially when we live In a world where fame and fortune constantly takes centre stage, a society that is driven by people in the spotlight or a celeb-obsessed or influencer-obsessed culture that consistently skews negative.

It can therefore be challenging to find true role models among the glitz and glamor of celebrity life.

“We can’t deny the fact that nowadays, trends, attitudes, and behaviours are made popular by celebrities or even most recently, influencers. Social media platforms have these influencers cemented all over them, and even though not all youngins are old enough to be on those sites, they’re still being exposed to all kinds of people.

“Albeit, there are shining stars out there who use their influence and success for the greater good, inspiring us all to strive for a better world. They are the needed role models for a new generation, whose success is inspiring emulation from others.

She said, “Sadly, the celebrities who do good deeds for people and the society, tend not to get as much media attention as those who display destructive and inappropriate behavior.

The celebrities with inappropriate behavior are rather talked about because their irresponsibility is more interesting to the media than the positive actions of famous people like Prince David Osei. “

The media constantly hypes up reckless celebrities on television and gives them attention, causing impressionable persons to act out and follow the bad examples displayed on social media or TV, thinking it’s the way to go.

Hence, SDTA Awards is igniting a conversation around the importance of positive role models and is on a mission to recognize and honour diverse role models, from everyday role models to celebrity role models – We therefore found it pertinent to create different role model categories, to celebrate those who break boundaries in their fields to inspire the next generation positively because we understand that Children are the future and so what they are exposed to can either make or mar their lives.

In celebration of SDTA AWARDS 3 years anniversary, SDTA Awards decided to create and launch the Supreme African Celebrity Role Model Of the Year category, in order to shine a light on Celebrity role models because, every young or impressionable person imagines they can be anything, celebrities matters to them alot, hence they mirror them.

Celebrity role models often possess both personal and professional successes that inspire children to reach their own potential.

Albeit, not all celebs are great role models. Many are famous for things we’d never want the young people in our lives known for.

The proliferation of the Internet has made it easier than ever to achieve fame, with so many celebrities and influencers, it has increasingly become difficult for kids and teens to find those who are truly worthy of emulation or admiration.

These outstanding celebrities demonstrate that being a celebrity is not just about accumulating wealth and accolades, but also about making a positive impact on society and empowering others. As role models, they exemplify the qualities of empathy, resilience, humility, and integrity, reminding us that success and kindness can indeed go hand in hand.

If we need a saner world for the next generation, we must first start from the celebrities and those in influential positions now.

The list of nominees was carefully considered and debated from the many celebrities who were nominated for the category in 2023 for their attempts to make their communities and the world a better place.

Eventually, Our first ever Supreme African Celebrity Role model for 2023 was a fairly easy choice.

“We bestowed on Actor Prince David Osei, the Supreme African Celebrity Role model of the year because, he is absolutely worthy of the spotlight, he is a celebrity to Look to and show show the youngins in your life what amazing virtues of character strengths includes; such as sound judgment, a sense of responsibility, personal courage, self-mastery, prudence, justice, fortitude, temperance, confidence, kindness, discipline and what perseverance look like, especially with a career spanning over 19 years!”

“Prince David Osei is a public figure, who makes a great role model for the new and even older generation. He has given back to his community, accomplished his goals, and is living his best life without being destructive to himself or to others.

When children are Introduced to wholesome role models, that will inspire them to set positive life goals. We also hope that other celebrities can emulate him!”

