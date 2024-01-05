Atwima-Mponua, Nwabiagya South MPs take first position on ballot paper

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Jan. 5, GNA – Incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) of Atwima Mponua and Atwima Nwabiagya South have taken first positions on the ballot paper for their respective constituency primary, scheduled for January 27.

In Atwima Nwabiagya South, Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, the incumbent, is facing stiff competition from three other contestants; Madam Shirley Tiwaa Kyei, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Dr Dennis Addo, a medical practitioner, and COP (Rtd) Mr George Tuffuor.

Mr Anwhere is the first on the ballot sheet, followed by Madam Tiwaa Kyei, Dr Addo and COP Tuffour in that order.

For Atwima Mponua, the incumbent, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, is the first, followed by Mr Noble Christian Osei Bonsu, a banker, Mr John D. Ofori Atta, a national security person, and Mr Seth Osei Akoto, a retired civil servant.

Mr Stephen Boateng, Atwima Nwabiagya South NPP constituency chairman, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said everything was set for a peaceful primary.

He called on the candidates and their supporters to conduct clean and decent campaigns to strengthen the party’s unity to “break the eight.”

GNA

