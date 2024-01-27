Western Regional Minister retained as Takoradi NPP Parliamentary Candidate  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 27, GNA – Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has been re-elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Takoradi Constituency.

He polled 339 out of the 607 total valid votes cast to beat his close contender, Mr Frederick Sam-Inkoom, who had 267, with Mr Richard Essuman Addison, polling only one.

The total votes cast was 610 out of an expected 634, with three rejected ballots.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who would be seeking to be re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Takoradi for his fifth term, expressed appreciation to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

He described the process as transparent, free and credible, saying; “I am happy about how the whole process went, and we believe that the results are credible and reflect the will of the Takoradi delegates”.

“We are now ready to face the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and we are going to tell the good story of the NPP for us to win the general elections”.

Mr Darko-Mensah promised to continue to work tirelessly to bring the desired development to the people.

Mr Justice Acquah, the Takoradi Constituency First Vice Chairman of the NPP, said it was appropriate to retain the Western Regional Minister as the parliamentary candidate to help the party “break the eight”.

“The elections are now over so we must all come together and be united now than ever so we can keep the NPP in power in the 2024 general election”.

