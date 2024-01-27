Sunyani West NPP Primary: Delegates endorse Employment Minister  

By Dennis Peprah

Odumase (A/R), Jan. 27, GNA – Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sunyani West Constituency have endorsed Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), as the Election 2024 parliamentary candidate.

Mr Baffour-Awuah, also the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, would represent the constituency in parliament for the fifth consecutive time if he won the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

He secured 660 out of the 989 votes cast in the primary, conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission on Saturday at the Odomaseman Senior High School at Odumase, near Sunyani.

His two other contenders, Lawyer Amma Frimponmaa polled 244 votes, while Mr Mubarik Abdallah Ciessey had 75 votes.

There were, however, four rejected ballots.

The police were heavily present at the primary, which ended peacefully.

