Freda Prempeh, Joseph Cudjoe, other Ministers lost NPP Parliamentary Primaries 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Madam Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Minister of Public Enterprises, have both lost their bids to be re-elected as Parliamentary Candidates for their respective constituencies in the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primaries.

Madam Prempeh, the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, lost by 221 votes to Dr Gideon Boako, the Technical Advisor/Spokesperson for the Vice President, who secured 444 votes.

Mr Cudjoe, the incumbent NPP MP for Effia lost the race by 164 votes to Mr Isaac Boamah Nyarko, who had 321 votes.

In another development, Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, a Deputy Education Minister and incumbent NPP MP for Abuakwa North, suffered defeat with 202 votes compared to Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong, who garnered 222 votes to emerge victorious.

Mr Palgrave Boakye Danquah, the Government’s Spokesperson for Governance and Security, polled 76 votes, whereas Nana Kwame Mamfe had four votes.

Also, Madam Ama Pomaa Boateng, a Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitisation, and incumbent NPP MP for Juaben, also lost by 120 votes to Mr Francis K.B. Owusu Achiaw, who had 334 votes.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

