NPP Vetting committee approves all aspiring candidates in Ashanti 

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Kumasi, Jan. 05 GNA – The NPP national committee, vetting and considering aspiring parliamentary candidates in the Ashanti region, have approved all the candidates to contest in the primaries of their various constituencies.

The two committees, which were mandated to conduct the exercise in the region approved all the 128 parliamentary hopefuls and asked them to continue their campaigns.

The vetting forms part of the processes leading to the selection of the party’s parliamentary candidates for various constituencies across the country.

Mr Henry Nana Boakye, Chairman of the vetting panel briefing journalists, said all the aspirants comported themselves well during the exercise.

This, he said, was an indication of stronger unity among the contestants in the various constituencies in the quest to break the eight for the party.

According to him, all the aspirants had heeded the principles of the party and urged them and their supporters to strengthen unity in the party and avoid hatred and acrimony during the campaigns.

Nana Boakye said the committee was yet to prepare and submit its report to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

“So far, nobody has been disqualified, even though some issues were raised, and all would be referred to the National Council, adding that, all the aspirants in the 41 constituencies with sitting MPs, had been given fair hearing during the exercise”.

GNA

