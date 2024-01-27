‘We’re all winners, let’s work together to break NDC monopoly in Bawku’ 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bawku (U/E), Jan 27, GNA – Mr Paul Agobiri Alale, the newly elected parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Bawku Central, has called for collective efforts to unseat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in this year’s general election.

He said the NDC’s current Member of Parliament, Mr Mahama Ayariga, had monopolised the seat since the NPP lost it in 2004, therefore the party’s rank and file needed to work together to win back the seat.

“Although I as an individual will lead the party because per election I have won, it is the NPP which has won and so the other contestants have also won, there is no loser, we need to unite in order to unseat the NDC,” he said.

Mr Alale, a teacher, polled 176 votes, one more than his closet contestant, Mr Mohammed Tahiru Nambe, a legal practitioner, who polled 175.

Madam Gabiana Agbawa Abugri, a two-time parliamentary candidate, lost her bid to represent the party in the 2024 general election after polling only 33 votes out of the 685 valid votes.

Mr Amadu Mogtar, Mr Mahmud Issah Zakary and Mr Salifu Bashiru polled 162, 102 and 35, respectively.

Though under heavy security due to the recent chieftaincy conflict, the election ended peacefully.

