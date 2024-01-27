I’m prepared to take on responsibilities in Dome Kwabenya – Mike Oquaye Jnr  

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr says he is ready to champion the development of Dome Kwabenya following his victory in the New Patriotic Partys (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries in the Constituency.

The candidate-elect said he was hoping to win but did not expect a landslide victory in the polls, which ended Saturday afternoon.

Mr Oquaye polled 1,194 votes of out 1715 valid votes cast.

Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, incumbent Member of Parliament, and Ms Sheela Sakyi Adomaa polled 328 and 186 votes respectively.

Mr Oquaye, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority, said he would rally his contenders, as the Party headed into the 2024 general election.

“This kind of vote comes with huge responsibility so we are prepared to take on the responsibility and do what we have to do for the delegates and the constituents at large,” he told reporters after the declaration.

There was a rousing welcome from delegates at the polling centre when Mr Acquaye arrived at about 11:15 am to cast his ballot.

Many delegates hailed him, giving a clear indication of how the polls would turn out, prior to the final declaration of results.

GNA

