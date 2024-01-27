Two incumbent MPs win primaries in Northern Region  

Tamale, Jan 27, GNA – Alhaji Hardi Tuferu and Alhaji Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, Members of Parliament for Nanton and Mion constituencies, respectively, in the Northern Region emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday.

At Nanton, Alhaji Tuferu polled 220 votes to beat his only challenger, Alhaji Kamaldeen Abdulai, Ghana’s Ambassador to Jeddah.

At Mion, Alhaji Ayaba polled 344 votes to beat his only contender, Mr Musah Superior, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, who polled 132 votes.

At the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency in the Savannah Region, Mr Samuel Tika Yeyu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Minerals Commission, polled 211 votes to beat the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister of Health, Mr Mahama Asei Seini, who polled 196 votes.

