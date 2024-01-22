Psychologist shares experience on Failatu’s cook-a-thon

Tamale, Jan 22, GNA – Mr Peter Mintir Amadu, a Clinical Health Psychologist, who was the official psychologist for Failatu Abdul-Razak’s cook-a-thon, has shared his experience on the cook-a-thon.

He said the behind-the-scenes psychological support helped Failatu to stay fit throughout the cook-a-thon.

Mr Amadu, who is also Director of Total Life Enhancement Centre – Ghana, a psychology focused organisation based in Tamale, said Chef Failatu, in her 10-day cooking period, was not involved in any kitchen related accident because she was mentally prepared by professionals for the task.

He said Chef Failatu was taken through mental processes that included adaptive thinking and mindfulness prior to the event adding she was periodically assessed during the contest to ascertain her mental fitness.

Mr Amadu, who shared his experience in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said the assessments were primarily done for mood, anxiety and stress underscoring the essence of mental constructs to achieving feats in a fit state.

He said, “Our lady was seen full of energy, but behind the scenes was a psychological presence.”

He said Chef Failatu was given psychological treat, which enabled her to get enough sleep that refreshed her energy within few minutes, psychologically termed as power nap.

Mr Amadu urged people, who wished to attempt breaking a challenging Guinness World Record (GWR) to seek psychological help from professionals.

He said embarking on such adventures required mental resilience, belief in oneself, motivation, and the willingness to challenge oneself for a successful outcome.

He advised people to take certain challenges based on their abilities, mental strength, and purpose rather than attempting records based on a mere quest to break a GWR.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

