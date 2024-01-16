Traore’s late strike earns Burkina Faso win over Mauritania

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire. Jan. 16, GNA – Bernard Traore’s late strike gave Burkina Faso all three points in their opening game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso.

Mauritania who are yet to have their first win at the AFCON, may have to wait a bit longer, though they exhibited quality delivery especially in the first half and created some decent chances which were not converted.

Burkina Faso’s goalkeeper Havre Koffi came through for the Stallions on some occasions where needed.

Bertrand Traore came on for Cedric Badolo to provide more attacking threats for Hubert Velud’s side.

He nearly scored the opener after he curled from the penalty box but was denied by Babacar Niasse.

Issa Kabore was brought down in the box at the closing stages of the game. After VAR review, a penalty was awarded to Burkina Faso.

Substitute Bertrand Traore stepped up and converted for Burkina Faso to win all three points and ensure their tournament is on course.

Burkina Faso would play Algeria next on January 20 in their next game.

GNA

