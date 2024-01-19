“We are not favourites yet” Nigeria Coach declares

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 16, GNA – Nigeria Coach Jose Peseiro is not yet convinced his team is among the favourites in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite the lone goal victory over host nation Cote D’ Ivoire on Thursday.

According to Peseiro, the victory does not suddenly make Nigeria one of the favourites of the competition.

“I told my players not to savour the victory. We have four days left before the next match. From day one I told them: ‘you must win the AFCON’,” he said.

He added that they used a strategy that worked for them in their hard-fought 1-0 win over Cote D’ Ivoire.

The Portuguese technician is delighted to have put in place “a strategy that worked” against the hosts who had the backing of a highly vocal crowd at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe.

However, Coach Jose however thinks the team needs to improve in some areas to make progress to the next stage.

“For the next match we have to control the game, try to be less timid and not give possession to the opponent,” he said.

Nigeria picked the three maximum point courtesy a penalty caused by Victor Osimhen and converted by William Troost-Ekong in the 55th minute.

They would take on Guinea-Bissau on Monday, 22 January at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan for their third and final round of Group A matches.

GNA

