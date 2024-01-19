“It was a beautiful victory” – Excited Osimhen says

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, GNA – Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, is excited they were able to overcome the Ivorian challenge and ultimately picked the three maximum points in their game against Cote D’ Ivoire on Thursday night.

Osimhen, who emerged the man of the match after the game said, “It’s a beautiful victory; we knew we would face a strong Ivory Coast team”.

“This match was a significant test for us, and we are thrilled to have overcome it,” he stated in ecstasy.

According to Osimhen, they would need to be more consistent in the upcoming matches, adding that they had to adopt the same mentality displayed against the Elephants to succeed.

“In the first match, we had numerous chances that we didn’t capitalize on. Today wasn’t different; we maintained the same mentality, and we hope this victory brings joy to everyone.

“We will carry this mindset into the remainder of the competition,” he pledged.

Osimhen wants the team to put away the victory and quickly focus on the upcoming third match against Guinea-Bissau scheduled for Monday at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan.

“We aim for a strong performance against Guinea-Bissau. They would undoubtedly approach the game with determination, and we won’t underestimate any team, considering what they’ve done to qualify,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

