‘Wave the Flag’ road trip to Cote D’Ivoire begins on Friday

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – The adventurous road trip to this year’s Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cote d’Ivoire will begin on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The road trip being organised by Kaya Tours in collaboration with Shecanic is aimed at celebrating the unity of African countries, especially as the 34th edition of the continental showpiece takes centre stage.

The eight-day trip would see patrons support the Black Stars during their participation in the AFCON tournament while they also tour some tourism sites across Cote d’Ivoire.

Speaking at the press launch, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, popularly known as Shecanic, said the idea behind the trip was to enable patrons to have fun while embarking on this adventure.

“I am thrilled to embark on this trip with other patrons on Friday. I want to thank all the sponsors who have supported this event, and we will make it memorable.

“We will go to Cote d’Ivoire to render our support to the Black Stars as we quest to bring the trophy back to Ghana,” she said.

Shecanic also stated that the trip was also aimed at supporting the policy of visa waivers across various African countries while empowering women to be adventurous.

The Black Stars kick off their 2023 AFCON journey with a crucial encounter against Cape Verde on January 14 before taking on seven-time champions Egypt on Thursday, January 18, and Mozambique on Monday, January 22, in the other group games.

GNA

