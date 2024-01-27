Walewale, Daboya-Mankarigu, Zabzugu get new NPP parliamentary candidates  

Tamale, Jan 27, GNA – Alhaji Fawaz Aliu, a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, emerged victorious in Saturday’s parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party in the Zabzugu Constituency of the Northern Region.

He polled 263 votes to beat his only contender, Mr John Bennam Jabaah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who polled 175 votes.

Dr Mahama Tia Abdul-Kabiru, a Staffer at the Office of the Vice President, also emerged victorious in the Walewale Constituency in the North East Region.

He polled 343 votes to beat Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, incumbent Member of Parliament and Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, who got 334 votes.

Two other contestants; Mr Tahiru Sham-An, polled 145 votes, while Jangdow Mahama managed only one.

At the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency in the Savannah Region, Mr Samuel Tika Yeyu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Minerals Commission, polled 211 votes to beat the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister for Health, Mr Mahama Asei Seini, who polled 196 votes.

Meanwhile, two incumbent MPs in the Northern Region emerged victorious during the parliamentary primaries.

They were Alhaji Hardi Tuferu, and Alhaji Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, MPs for Nanton and Mion constituencies, respectively.

At Nanton, Alhaji Tuferu polled 220 votes to beat Alhaji Kamaldeen Abdulai, Ghana’s Ambassador to Jeddah, who polled 210 votes.

At Mion, Alhaji Ayaba polled 344 votes to beat Mr Musah Superior, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Forestry Commission, who had 132 votes.

