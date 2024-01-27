Ursula Owusu-Ekuful re-elected NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma West in landslide victory 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, has been re-elected parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation emerged winner of the NPP parliamentary primaries held in the constituency on Saturday with a landslide victory.

She polled 817 of the total valid votes cast, while her contender, Mr Robert Kwesi Nicole, polled 241 votes.

The victory means Mrs Owusu-Ekuful would be contesting the 2024 General Election as the Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP for the fourth time.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, speaking to the media after she was declared winner, said the results of the election were what she had anticipated considering the kind of work she had done within the constituency.

“I am not surprised,” she said, adding, “ My target was 800 votes and we hit and surpassed it, so I am not surprised. We’ve done a lot of work in the constituency and our executives have reaffirmed their trust and hope in me to retain this seat for the NPP.

“And I can only tell them that, as my campaign slogan said; it is possible, together. Together, we will win, and win and win again to break the eight.”

The Parliamentary Candidate-elect called on her opponent to join forces with her to ensure the Party retained the seat come December 2024.

“The contest is over, the delegates have spoken. It is time for us to join forces to do the work of the NPP in this constituency.

“So, I’m welcoming him to join us to forge ahead in unity and retain this seat for the NPP,” she added.

Since it was carved out of the then Ablekuma South Constituency, in 2012, the Ablekuma West Constituency has remained a stronghold of the NPP, winning all three previous elections (2012, 2016 and 2020).

On all three previous, victories, the Party had had Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as its Candidate.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was optimistic the NPP would retain the seat in the general election, saying “We will do whatever it takes to do that”.

In all, 1,078 votes were cast out of which 1,058 were valid votes.

Twenty votes were, however, rejected.

GNA

