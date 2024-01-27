NPP primary: Delegates vote amidst heavy security at Bawku Central  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bawku (U/E), Jan 27, GNA – Voting to elect a parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region is progressing smoothly amidst heavy security.

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the military and other security agencies, has beefed up security in the area, with some stationed at vantage points.

The security agents are on high alert to maintain the peace and ensure a smooth exercise, especially after the renewed Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which had reportedly claimed more than 10 lives in the last two weeks.

The Bawku Central Constituency is one of the “orphan constituencies” of the party; however, it could not hold its primary in 2023 due to the renewed conflict and other challenges.

A total of 792 delegates are expected to cast their ballots to elect a candidate among six aspirants.

The candidates are Madam Agbawa Gabiana Abugri, a former parliamentary candidate; Mr Mohammed Tahiru Nambe, a legal practitioner; Mr Mohammed Issah Zakary, Mr Paul Agobiri Alale, Mr Salifu Bashiru and Amadu Mogtar.

Mr Anthony Anamoo, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, who visited the voting centre, advised the delegates to ensure a peaceful exercise and desist from activities that could spark conflict.

“We have advised our delegates to go home after voting but if they want to stay around and monitor the exercise, there is no problem but not to cause trouble,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

