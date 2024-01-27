NPP Primaries: Sylvester Tetteh elected candidate for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro 

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Mr Sylvester Tetteh, has been successfully elected to be the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He was declared winner at the end of the Party’s primaries for the constituency which took place at the Tuba Astro Turf in the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

Mr Tetteh, the current Board Chairman of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, polled 591 votes against Vida Agyekum Acheampong, a lawyer who had 465 votes and Kojo Kuranchie, 34 votes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority said winning the primaries was rewarding as it served as a testimony of the good works he had done for the area.

“I knew what I had done, and it was my works that the well-meaning delegates have seen and reposed the confidence in me once again.

“I have said from day one that I am not going to be a one-term MP and what will take me into my second term is my work,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to party folks who played various roles and supported him during the primaries.

Going forward, he said there was a bigger responsibility of uniting the party for the upcoming general election.

The primary was not free from chaos as there were three instances where police officers on duty intervened to prevent the disruption of voting at the centre.

The incidents were mainly linked to the names of party members disappearing from the voters’ album.

Early on, the Chairman of the NPP visited the centre where he monitored the exercise and interacted with the delegates.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

