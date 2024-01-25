University of Ghana graduates advised to uphold tenets of integrity

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Jan. 25, GNA – Mr Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, Senior Partner at KPMG Ghana, has advised University of Ghana graduates to preserve the principles of integrity in their professional endeavours.

He urged them to stay focused and continue to do the right things to build a better society. “This will come at a cost; you will make enemies and lose valuable opportunities, but doing the right thing helps you find fulfilment and peace,” he said.

Mr Sarpong offered the advice during a congregational ceremony for the University’s School of Graduate Studies in Accra.

In total, 15,549 students are graduating from the Doctorate to the non-degree level.

He exhorted the graduates to be positive change agents and to try to make significant contributions to society.

“You need to think, dream, and act positively in any corner you find yourself in to be successful in life,” he said.

Mr Sarpong advised graduates to be diligent in effecting change and employ their newly acquired knowledge for the benefit of the country and beyond.

He urged the graduates to live human-centred lives that would make an impact for future generations.

“It is imperative to do things well and sustain them at a higher level. Let excellence be your hallmark,” he said.

Mr Sarpong also admonished them to be committed to the service of God in all their endeavours.

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University, announced that the university had concluded undergraduate admissions and that 14,072 students had accepted offers, bringing the total enrolment to 63,820 for the first semester of the 2023/2024 academic year.

“This figure reflects a balanced gender distribution, with 49.7 per cent male and 50.3 per cent female students, showcasing our commitment to gender,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the University had made progress in improving student work experience through the implementation of the internship policy.

The policy reflects the University’s focus on ensuring that the students are provided with relevant internship experiences—a strategy to prepare them for successful careers in an ever-changing job market. She said that accreditation had been given to the University of Ghana’s Takoradi and Kumasi City campuses to begin operations, and admission to the two campuses was already underway.

She explained that the launch of the new campuses would strengthen the University’s reputation and standards in the Ashanti and Western regions.

Ms Berlinda Ayourko Anang, the overall best student, Master of Business Administration, Finance Option, thanked everyone who helped her accomplish the milestone.

She obtained a grade point average of 3.89.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

