University Challenge: Winner to get GHc 1 million entrepreneurial prize 

Accra, Jan.31, GNA – The winner of this year’s novelty University Challenge will receive a GHc 1 million entrepreneurial prize.

The Challenge, organised by the New Africa Foundation, will have ten universities, and ten teams, competing between ten to 13 weeks.

A statement from the Foundation to the Ghana News Agency said the Challenge was designed to recruit brains from selected universities across the country.

It is also to brainstorm execution solutions to the real-life challenges of communities, feeding off the courses they are offered within the schools.

The University Challenge envisions a transformative departure from the conventional approach of obtaining degrees solely for job-seeking purposes.

The focus of the Challenge, the statement stressed, was to cultivate entrepreneurs and foster leadership and wealth creation.

A University Challenge student is expected, alongside a team of interconnected peers, to develop an incubator for theoretical solutions and apply them to real-world problems.

The participating schools are the University of Development Studies, the University of Professional Studies, the University of Ghana – Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the University of Cape Coast.

The rest are Central University College, the University of Health and Allied Sciences, All Nations University, the University of Mines and Technology, and the University of Energy and Resources.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

