Spelling Bee finalists to lock horns in nerve-wracking contest February 3 

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – Some 99 Spelling Bee finalists are set to show their prowess Saturday February 03, in a nerve-wracking contest for national glory.

The young spellers will display resilience, tenacity, exceptional word knowledge and exhibition of language excellence and linguistic diversity.

From the preliminary stages in March 2023, the programme has seen an overwhelming response, with over 300 young persons diving into the world of words through months of rigorous grooming, training, coaching, and assessments.

In a statement, Organisers of the event said this year’s national finalists come from various cities, including Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Sunyani, Peduase, Obuasi, and Tamale.

It said two Ghanaian spellers now domiciled in the UK and Canada would join the competition for the first time, adding an international dimension to the event.

Spelling Bee Ghana has embraced the concept of ‘returning spellers’ – allowing participants from previous years to make a triumphant comeback.

Notably, N’Adom Darko-Asare, the first speller since the programme’s inception in 2008, will achieve this remarkable feat, embodying the spirit of perseverance and love for the competition.

The inclusion policy of the Spelling Bee Ghana also provides opportunities for the participation of 10 deaf students from Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf.

“The stakes are high, with the winner set to receive a prize package worth $10,000-plus, including an all-expense-paid trip to the Scripps Spelling Bee in the USA, to represent Ghana as the only African country in the programme,” the statement said.

Ms. Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Country Director, Young Educators Foundation, organisers of The Spelling Bee – GH, said: “We are thrilled to witness the culmination of months of hard work and dedication from our spellers.”

“The Spelling Bee – Ghana 2024 is not just a competition, it’s celebration of language, diversity, and academic excellence. We extend our gratitude to our partners and sponsors for their unwavering support, without which this event wouldn’t be possible,” she said.

The Spelling Bee – Ghana is a premier national spelling competition aimed at promoting literacy, vocabulary, and a love for language among Ghanaian youth.

Since its inception in 2008, the programme has become a platform for young spellers to showcase their linguistic talents on a national and international stage.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

