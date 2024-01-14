U-20 WWC qualifiers: Black Princesses near qualification after victory over Senegal  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.14, GNA – The Black Princesses of Ghana have secured a first leg advantage over Senegal in the U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after beating them by two unanswered goals at the Stade Lat Dior.

An early minute brace from Tracy Twum was all the Princesses needed to announce their presence in the game.

Ghana maintained some level of confidence and composure, sharing passes like it was nobody’s business to start their campaign.

It was Tracy who took an easy turn to break the deadlock in fifth minute after she teamed up with AS Far forward, Maafia Nyame who served her a delicious opportunity.

The ladies in white, Black Princesses showed no signs of giving up anytime soon as they kept on calling for more goals to increase their chances of qualifying to the global showpiece

Tracy’s effort paid off once again with a beautiful shot outside the 18 yard box in the seventh minute to send them 2-0 ahead.

After a first 45 minutes of intensive drill, Senegal were still lacking behind by two goals.

Senegal came into the second half with an attacking mentality but the defense of the Ghanaians was too difficult to break.

The story of both teams could not change as Ghana secured an all-important win over their opponents in Dakar.

GNA

