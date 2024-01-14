MTN flies over 150 Ghanaian fans, stakeholders for AFCON 

Accra, Jan 14, GNA – Telecommunication network, MTN Ghana, has flown more than 150 Ghanaian fans, stakeholders, and football enthusiasts to Ivory Coast to support the Black Stars in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The all-expenses paid trip by MTN was part of their support to the senior national team to make the nation proud at the continental showpiece.

It was all joy as the lucky fans and staff of MTN boarded an Emirates flight straight to Abidjan for the 10-day trip to support the national team.

It was also the largest number of supporters MTN was sending to any tournament.

The gesture essentially served as a dream come true for many fans who would for the first time be at the AFCON and cheer the gallant Black Stars on in all their three group matches.

The package included Return Flight tickets via Emirates, accommodation for 10 nights with breakfast included each day, one additional meal per day, ground transportation within Abidjan, two days tourism activities, match tickets for Ghana Group stage matches and a token of airtime for roaming Per diem.

In an interaction with some of the customers, they expressed excitement about the trip and were looking forward to new experiences.

Denzel Adjei, from Kumasi said, “I am excited to be joining the supporters to cheer the Black Stars to victory. This is my first time going to the AFCON and I’m looking forward to a wonderful experience.”

On his part, Eben Odame from Accra who was lucky to be part of the MTN-sponsored trip for the second time after the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, said he was delighted to be going for the African Cup.

“This is my first time going to AFCON and I would like to try the popular Ivorian food, like Acheke,” he stated.

He added that he would be catching up with old school mates which would be additional fun. “I hope the Black Stars go pass the group stages and make us proud. They have the quality to win the Afcon. Enough of the disappointment, they should bring back the love,” he stressed.

Abigail Amankwah who would also be at the tournament for the first-time expressed gratitude to MTN for the opportunity, adding that she would relax and have a lot of fun hoping Ghana would bring the trophy home.

The Black Stars would be hoping to lift the AFCON trophy for the first time in 42 years after several failed attempts.

With the support from MTN and other stakeholders, many fans would be expecting the team led by Andre Dede Ayew to bring the trophy home.

GNA

