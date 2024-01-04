U-20 World Cup qualifiers: There is no pressure on me- Black Princesses Coach  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.4, GNA-Yussif Basigi, Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Princesses says he is not pressured going into the final hurdle of the FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

The first leg encounter, scheduled for January 13th, 2024 at the Thies Stade Lat Dior would see the Black Princesses fight for a positive result to cement their chances of qualifying for the tournament.

“There is no pressure on me knowing the team has made it to the World Cup since 2010. It motivates me to rather do better because I was one of the coaches who qualified the team to the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2018.

“I am looking forward to qualifying the team to another World Cup and it is going to be a record. There is no pressure on me but rather I am highly motivated to qualify for the team.”

He said he was still getting his team in shape with a series of training sessions at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram to give their opponents a showdown.

Coach Basigi said despite his side’s exploits in recent times, it was important to see Senegal as threats rather than underdogs.

The gaffer urged Ghanaians to rally behind the side as they go in search of a slot in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

GNA

