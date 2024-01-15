Two persons granted bail over alleged fraud

By Emelia Nkrumah/Patricia Boateng

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA – Two persons, who allegedly took GH₵37,000.00 from a farmer under the pretext of supplying him with soft drinks, but failed, have been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

The accused persons are Justice Mamor, a 43-year-old trader and Mustapha Alhassan, 61.

Mamor and Alhassan are jointly held for conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Court presided over by Mrs Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit admitted the accused persons to GH₵40,000.00 bail each with two sureties to be justified.

It directed the accused to deposit their Ghana cards at the Court registry.

“Accused persons should report to the Police every two weeks until otherwise stated,” it added.

The matter has been adjourned on February 12, 2024.

The facts presented by Police Inspector Rosemond Ayane were that the complainant, Mr Tali Ndibadon, a farmer, resided at Kpandai in the Northern Region, while Mamor and Alhassan were residents of Kokomba, Accra.

The prosecution said on November 14, 2022, Mamor met the complainant, whom he knew at Kpandai and the complainant told Mamor that he wanted to buy soft drinks in large quantities to be sent to Kpandai to sell.

It said Mamor told him he knew someone who could supply them with any quantity of the drinks he wanted.

The prosecution said Mamor met Alhassan and told him his brother had come from the North with a lot of money and wanted to buy drinks so he wanted him (Alhassan) to team up with him (Mamor) so they could collect the money from the complainant.

It said Alhassan agreed so they collected a cash amount of GH₵37,400.00 from the complainant to supply him with the said drinks.

The prosecution said after the accused persons had succeeded in taking the said amount from the complainant, they went into hiding until December 6, 2023, when the complainant met Mamor at Agbogbloshie and caused his arrest.

It said Alhassan was later arrested, and they admitted the offence in their caution statement to police.



