“The Passport Sessions” — new Delta Air Lines series connecting artists, cultures and stories

Accra, Jan. 11, 2024, GNA – As part of the commitments to making flight experiences memorable and enjoyable travelers, leading international airline, Delta Air Lines, has added a new documentary series to its in-flight entertainment package.

The audio series titled: “The Passport Sessions”, brings together songwriters, producers and artists from cities around the world that share similar cultural identities to create new music, while exploring the influence and impact that music has on different cultures around the world.

Available exclusively on Delta Air Line flights, the latest entertainment hotspot is a collaboration with international music streaming platform, Spotify.

The series is described as an “exploration into the music, cultures and stories” that connect people, a press release issued, in Accra, Thursday to the Ghana News Agency by the Kingdom Concepts Consult, has said.

Alicia Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer at Delta Air Lines, said the series showcases the universality of music and also indicates a fusion of the values of two reputable corporate entities.

“It is a harmonious celebration, quite literally, of Delta’s commitment to connecting people to places, passions and their own potential. We are weaving the cultural fabrics of destinations like Miami and Medellín into the very essence of our in-flight experience,” she said.

“It is an embodiment of the magic that can happen when two beloved brands collaborate to live out their shared values in new and interesting ways.”

The first episode of the “The Passport Sessions” titled: “From Miami to Medellín”, sees Miami-based singer-songwriter, Maye, and producer, Andy Clay, meet with local artists Juan Duque and Aria Vega in Colombia’s city of eternal spring, Medellín.

“Together, Maye and Andy travel on Delta to Medellín where they embark on a musical journey with Juan and Aria to capture the essence of their respective cities and cultures through music,” the release said.

From breaking bread in El Poblado to exploring local flavors in Comuna 13, the episode captures the artists’ creative process as they collaborate in the studio.

Customers on Delta Air Lines can enjoy “The Passport Sessions” by navigating the “Series” category of Delta Studio on the seatback screen of the flight. Future episodes of “The Passport Sessions” would be released later this year.

Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Managing Director – In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity at Air Lines, said: “The Passport Sessions” represent “a dynamic new aspect of Delta’s partnership with Spotify, the airline’s exclusive audio partner.”

“Fostering strong and dynamic partnerships with brands like Spotify helps us bring the best seatback entertainment to customers and enhance their overall travel experience.

“It also means ensuring we are reflecting communities and helping customers discover new cultural connections only travel can underscore,” the Managing Director added.

Spotify’s curated audio experience is described as “the highest performing entertainment” on Delta’s industry-leading seatback screens with more than 150 million listens of Spotify curated audio since the partnership launched in September 2021.

As part of the partnership, Spotify has provided more than 50 mixtapes and over 100 podcast shows to-date for passengers to enjoy in-flight Delta Air Lines, which will continue “looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.”

GNA

