New Year School: ICT training should begin at the basic school

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Jan.11, GNA – This year’s Annual New Year School recommended to the government that practical Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training begin in the country’s basic schools.

The Conference urged the Ministries of Education, Science and Technology, Communication and Digitalization to build smart and learner-centred classrooms across all levels of education for sustainable development.

It stated that the digitalization strategy should provide ICT amenities such as reliable internet connectivity, hotspot comfort zones, and electronic devices in every part of the country.

The recommendations were in a communiqué read by Dr Simon-Peter Kafui Aheto, Director of the 75th Annual New Year School and Conference at the end of the three-day events.

The theme of the Conference was “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development.”

Dr Aheto said technology should be deconstructed in a way that extinguishes the “fear of technology.”

“To achieve this, technological devices and digital platforms should be made more ‘Ghanaian-user-friendly’ by mainstreaming communication across digital platforms in the major Ghanaian languages,” he said.

He said the Conference generated discussions regarding how to nurture resilience by embracing technology and humanism to promote sustainable development for the country.

It also focused on ways of leveraging the digital economy and strengthening digital literacy in the face of rapidly evolving technology for the promotion of sustainable growth.

Dr Aheto said the Conference touched on the potential of technology to drive economic growth, foster innovation, promote e-governance, transparency, and accountability, and enhance human capital development.

It mapped out solutions to expedite governments’ commitments and expectations in creating an enabling and peaceful environment devoid of post-election conflict in the wake of Ghana’s 2024 elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

