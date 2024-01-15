‘The Black Stars must up their game in subsequent matches’  

By Team

Takoradi, Jan 15, GNA – Following the Black Star’s defeat on Sunday against Cape Verde in the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament (AFCON), some concerned Ghanaians have advised the team to up their game in subsequent matches.

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their first match of the tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, at the group stage.

As a result, the team has landed itself at the bottom of Group B with no point, while Cape Verde has three points, topping the group with Egypt and Mozambique having a point each after their draw game.

Mr Alfred Ocran, a phone shop owner, told the Ghana News Agency that the outcome of the game was not what Ghanaians expected and that the team must make amends in their next match.

“The players have to be aware that they have no choice than to get favorable results in their next match” he said.

He added that the Black Stars ought to have a “win mentality” as expected of them by the President and Ghanaians in general.

Mr Peter Manu, a Sports Analyst, urged the Black Stars to train harder and come stronger in their subsequent matches.

The Black Stars of Ghana would take on Egypt on Thursday before playing with Mozambique in the last match of the group stages.

