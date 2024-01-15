Ghana goalkeeper Ofori stresses need for unity after Cape Verde loss 

By Simon Asare, Courtesy Ministry of Youth and Sports

Abidjan, (Côte d’Ivoire), Jan. 15, GNA – Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori says the team needs to stay united after their 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their group opener.

Ghana failed to win their first match for the third consecutive African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, culminating in a slow start for the Black Stars.

Ofori had an impressive outing with the Black Stars making some brilliant saves to prevent Ghana from conceding more goals.

Speaking to the media after the match, the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper stated that they had to put the Cape Verde defeat behind them and focus on the Egypt encounter.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you want in a game, and there are two sides to the game. You miss your chances, and the opponents take theirs.

“We just need to focus on the second game, and now there is nothing we can do about the first game. We have to stay united, and this is the critical time we need Ghanaians,” he said.

Ofori was optimistic about a good outing against seven-time winners Egypt, saying that they would go all out for the victory.

“We need to focus on ourselves and think about what we can do to win the game, irrespective of the pedigree of the country we are playing,” he said.

The Black Stars of Ghana would take on Egypt in Thursday’s crucial encounter at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny before taking on Mozambique in the last group match.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

