Sissala West MP commissions eight boreholes for communities  

By Mohammed Balu

Gwollu (UWR), Jan 25, GNA – Mr Mohammed Adam Sukparu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West, has handed over eight boreholes, three of which are mechanised, to communities in the constituency.

The ultra-modern mechanised boreholes were commissioned for the Gwollu Konnala, Nadabala and Fielmuo communities through the funding support of the Qatar Charity.

The remaining five hand-pump boreholes were constructed for the Kusali, Puzene, Liero, Chetu, and Gumo communities, which were built through self-funding and Common Funds at the cost of GH¢25,000.00 per community, totalling GH¢125,000.00.

Mr Sukparu, at the handing over ceremony, said: “One of the major challenges facing Gwollu is inadequate potable water, which affects livelihoods, and this is one way of ameliorating the situation to make water accessible to the people”.

He said upon a request by the chief, elders, and the youth to intervene, he made frantic efforts and got the two mechanised boreholes with overhead poly tanks to conserve water to help remedy the situation.

The people were elated by the kind gesture of the MP and expressed the hope that his support for the communities would continue as promised.

GNA

