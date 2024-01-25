Public urged to engage in regular screening for Cervical Cancer

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Jan. 25, GNA – Health workers at the Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta region have urged the public to engage in regular check-ups and screening of cervical cancer for early detection and prevention.

This, according to them, would help mitigate the risk of suffering from the disease and its mode of spreading.

Madam Liticia Kamasa, a nurse in charge at the Keta Hospital, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, to mark this year’s ‘Cervical Cancer Awareness Month,’ stated that the public must be screened at least once a year.

“Almost all Cervical Cancer issues are caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) which is a common virus that can be passed from one person to another, especially during sex,” she said.

She added that there were types of HPV that caused changes on the cervix and could lead to cervical cancer over time, while others could also cause genital or skin warts.

Madam Kamasa explained that cervical cancer started when healthy cells in the cervix developed changes in the DNA, which contained instructions that caused the cells to multiply quickly.

“This disease affects both males and females, and early detection and vaccination can help mitigate the danger it might cause.”

She also said all must avoid smoking, limit the number of sexual partners, use contraceptives for safe sex, have family health history education, have regular screening, and get vaccinated at an early age and others could reduce the risk of getting the disease.

Madam Kamasa appealed to the public to visit the hospital regularly for tests to be conducted on cervical cancer and other infections for early detection and prevention to save lives.

She also revealed that Keta Hospital handled such cases with the worst infections being referred to Bator Hospital ‘Disease Control Center’ for further treatment.

The theme for this year’s awareness creation programme was “Learn, Prevent, Screen.”

GNA

