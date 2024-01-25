NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Constituencies to watch

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Jan.25 GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Saturday conduct parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the Party has Members of Parliament.

Indications are that the primaries will be fierce across board, but some constituencies are appearing to be ‘battlegrounds’ ahead of the polls, which will elect candidates for the Party for the December General Election.

They include Adansi Asokwa, Dome Kwabenya, Asante Akim Central, Bantama, Tano North, Old Tafo and Bekwai.

The governing NPP after securing parliamentary majority with 169 seats in the 2016 parliamentary elections, faced a significant setback in 2020.

The Party experienced a notable decline, losing 32 seats and reducing their MPs to 137 whilst the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) gained some seats bringing its number to 137.

The NPP only regained the parliamentary majority after an independent candidate decided to align with the Party in Parliament.

Saturday Battlegrounds

For the Adansi Asokwa constituency, the current MP and Minister for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond is facing the fiercest challenge in his political carrier with three other candidates – Dr Enock Acheampong, Kwabena Nkansah Asamoah and Samuel Darkwa Binfo wanting to unseat him.

Earlier, Mr Hammond had made efforts to have the Party disqualify his opponents but failed.

In his petition, Mr Hammond alleged that all the three opponents were ineligible to contest the primaries based on Articles 12(4) and (7) of the party’s constitution.

For the Dome Kwabenya constituency, the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo is facing a stiff competition from Mike Oquaye Jnr and Sheila Oppong Sakyi.

In the 2020 primary, Adwoa Safo beat Mike Oquaye Jnr with a few votes to become the Party’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

But it appears the dynamics have changed with a ‘third force’ joining the race. It is one of the must watch constituencies.

Also, in the Asante Akim Central constituency, the incumbent MP, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi is being challenged by two other contenders, Nana Agyemang Amponsah and Kofi Ofosu Nkansah for the seat.

There could be a showdown as Kofi Ofosu Nkansah appears to be determined to unseat the incumbent.

In the Bantama constituency, incumbent MP and Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye is facing a strong challenge from lawyer Ralph Agyapong,who has promised to give the incumbent a real showdown in the primaries.

For the Tano North constituency, incumbent MP and Minister for Water and Sanitation is being challenged by Dr Gideon Boako, spokesperson to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Also, for the Old Tafo constituency, incumbent MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah will battle it out with Dr Serwaa Donkor, Coordinator for the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme, who is seeking to become the first female MP for area.

She came second in the 2020 parliamentary primaries.

For the Bekwai constituency, incumbent MP and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu is not seeking re-election.

Four persons – Commissioner of Police(COP) George Alex Mensah (Rtd), Ralph Poku-Adusei, Henry Opoku-Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang are seeking to replace him.

It is too close to call, with COP Alex Mensah appearing to be the loudest.

GNA

