Sefwi-Manse residents to protest over alleged military shooting

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Sefwi-Manse (WN/R), Jan. 22, GNA -The Chief and people of Sefwi-Manse in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region have threatened to protest to demand justice for the death of one Richard Kofi Nsiah, a 24-year-old, who was allegedly shot by some military personnel.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, December 28, 2023, when some youth in the area clashed with the soldiers who were believed to be providing security for Koantwi Mining Company Limited.

Some of the youth also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the process.

The body of the deceased young man had since been deposited at the Bibiani Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation, while those injured had been treated and discharged.

This was revealed at a news conference jointly organised by the chiefs and residents of five communities, namely; Manse, Nkronua, Mmrewa, Asawinso ‘A’ and Abooso to express their displeasure against the way operators of the Mining Company treated some of the people within those areas.

Nana Ackah Gyedu, the Ebusuapayin of Sefwi-Manse, who addressed journalists indicated that the community members were leaving in fear due to alleged attacks on them by the soldiers working for the Mining Company.

According to him, “Similar incidents occurred not long ago that left some of the youth with serious injuries, but no action was taken against the culprits, and we cannot sit back for innocent souls to continue to perish due to the operations of Koantwi Mining Company Limited”.

He, therefore, called on the military high command, the police and other relevant authorities to take actions against the soldiers for justice to prevail adding “We promise to embark on a massive demonstration against the activities of Koantwi Mining Company Limited, if the above authorities fail to ensure justice after one week of making this call”.

GNA

