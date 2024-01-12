Russia to continue humanitarian supplies of grain, fertilizers to Africa: deputy PM

MOSCOW, Jan. 12 (Xinhua/GNA) – Russia will continue to provide humanitarian supplies of grain and fertilizers to Africa, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko was quoted by local media as saying on Friday.

“Russia remains a global breadbasket, and a reliable supplier. The first batches of humanitarian aid in terms of grain and fertilizers, have already been sent to African countries, and they will continue in the future,” Abramchenko said in an interview with Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, recently admitted that sanctions imposed by Western countries on food, mineral fertilizers, logistics, and payments have worsened the problem of world hunger, said the Russian deputy prime minister, adding that this trend would only increase in the world.

At the Russia-Africa Summit in July last year, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, said Russia would send grain as humanitarian aid to six African countries on the World Food Program’s list. According to the country’s agricultural authorities, the first two ships, each carrying 25,000 tons of wheat for Somalia and Burkina Faso, departed from Russia in mid-November.

GNA

