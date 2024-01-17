Republic Bank Ghana (PLC) supports Osu Government Maternity home with equipment 

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA – Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has donated essential hospital equipment to the Osu Government Maternity Home at Osu.

The items donated include a tent to provide shade during antenatal clinics, weighing scales for infants, state-of-the-art baby cots, screens, signboards, oximeters and other equipment designed to enhance the quality of care provided to expectant mothers and newborns at the Maternity Home.

A statement from the Republic Bank Ghana said the donation formed part of the Bank’s broader effort to support healthcare under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative dubbed, ‘Power to Make a Difference’ (PMAD) and in alignment to its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three (SDG-3), Good Health and Well-Being.

The Republic Bank Ghana seven years ago initiated a project dubbed ‘Power to Make a Difference’ where through staff volunteerism, staff are encouraged to make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

Mr. Jacob Hobenu, Head, Corporate Banking said that Republic Bank believed in global citizenship that translated into actively participating in and supporting the well-being of people.

“Our gesture to the Osu Community is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this belief and we trust that these items will enhance the maternity home’s capacity to make the pregnancy and delivery journey of the mother and child an enjoyable one’, Mr. Hobenu said.

Madam Alice Akuoko Foli, the Principal Nursing Officer, who received the items on behalf of the facility expressed her appreciation to the officials of Republic Bank.

She said the donation could not have come at a better time as the maternity home was in critical need of the items donated.

GNA

