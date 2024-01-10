Repair works on leaking concrete roof of the old GEE blocks of KATH progresses

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah

Kumasi Jan. 10, GNA – Repair works on the leaking roofs of the old Gee blocks at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), under the “Heal KATH” project, has reached 60 percent complete rate.

The successful completion of the repairs of the concrete roofs is expected to pave way for the phased extensive renovation of all the wards at the hospital as part of the 25th anniversary legacy projects of the Asantehene, Oumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The $10 million Heal KATH project is an initiative of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to mobilize funds from individuals and organizations to undertake a comprehensive renovation and modernisation of the hospital to bring it to international standards and project its image as one of the acclaimed teaching hospitals in Africa.

This came to light at the maiden site meeting held on the project by a team from the management of the hospital, the lead sponsor of the project, Justmoh Constructions Limited, and the leadership of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project (HeKAP).

The purpose of the meeting was to assess the progress of the repair works on the concrete roofs and evaluate plans for the expedited phased renovation of the various floors in the blocks, which have never been comprehensively renovated since the commencement of operations of the hospital in 1955.

In attendance at the site meeting were the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, the CEO of Justmoh Constructions Limited, Mr Justice Amoh, and Mr. Samuel Adu-Boakye, chairman of HeKAP.

Others were Mr Frederick Oppong, Head of Estates, KATH, and Mr Jerry Owusu-Ansah of HeKAP.

After a thorough inspection, the members were satisfied with both progress and quality of work done by Premier Steels Limited, the company executing the concrete roof repair works to stop the persistent seepage of water into the blocks and the wards anytime it rained.

Mr Amo, whose company has pledged to bear the full cost of the renovation of one of the blocks, reiterated his commitment to the speedy execution and completion of the project to coincide with the climax of the Asantehene’s 25th anniversary celebration.

He said he was expecting that the best of hospital grade materials that met international standards would be used for the project to ensure the longevity of the work that would be done for the benefit of current and future generations.

“The funds that I have committed to this project is available and secured, and if there will be the need for additional support to ensure that the highest possible quality work is done on it and in expeditious manner, I am prepared to consider that,” Mr Amoh assured.

Prof. Addai-Mensah praised Mr Amoh for his public-spirited commitment to the project and pledged the determination of the hospital’s board and management and the leadership of the HeKAP team to the timely completion of the project, the current operations of the hospital notwithstanding.

He said though all the wards in the blocks were currently actively being used for inpatient care, management was working closely with the various clinical directorates and units to undertake phased relocation of some of the wards to allow for work to start on them in earnest.

“We have for instance agreed with the management of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Directorate located in the “A Block,’ where the renovation works will start first, on a plan to relocate some of its services to other parts of the hospital to allow for the commencement of the renovation,” he explained.

The Asantehene’s KATH Renovation Project is aimed at ensuring extensive repairs and modernisation of the old “Gee” blocks involving the complete overhaul and replacement of the plumbing, electrical, tiling, medical facilities, and other civil works at the hospital.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

