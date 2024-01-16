Red eye infection break out in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAM, Jan. 16 (Xinhua/GNA) – Tanzania health authorities on Monday issued a high alert, over the outbreak of red eye disease that causes eye redness, most often due to swollen or dilated blood vessels.

Pascal Ruggajo, director of Curative Services in the Ministry of Health, said preliminary investigations have shown that most people have contracted the disease in the country. He told a news conference in Tanzania’s commercial hub of Dar es Salaam that there had been a rise in the number of patients with red eye disease reported in health centers, adding there were 869 patients suffering from red eye disease in Dar es Salaam between Dec. 22, 2023, and Jan. 11, 2024.

He noted symptoms of red eye disease include itching of the eyes, a burning sensation, and increased tearing.

Ruggajo said remedies for red eye are wide-ranging, including gently washing eyelids, and lightly massaging them, adding that eye care specialists may recommend and prescribe

