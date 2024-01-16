Concerns over continuing cholera outbreak in southern Africa

Nairobi, Jan 16, (dpa/GNA) – The UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has raised concerns about the cholera epidemic, that has been raging in Eastern and Southern Africa for months.

By mid-January, around 200,000 cases of the disease and more than 3,000 deaths had been reported in the 13 countries affected. According to regional UNICEF director, Etleva Kadilli, this is one of the worst outbreaks in years.

The situation is particularly difficult in Zambia, where nine of the ten provinces have been affected by the cholera outbreak. More than half of the patients are children under the age of 15.

The country has only just received 1.4 million doses of oral vaccine against the life-threatening disease. According to UNICEF, there are cases in all of Zimbabwe’s provinces.

The epidemic is putting a strain on the health systems of the affected countries, and highlights the weaknesses in the hygiene infrastructure, said Kadilli.

Contaminated drinking water is the main factor contributing to the spread of cholera. Heavy rainfall triggered by the El Niño weather phenomenon has worsened the drinking water situation in several countries in the region in recent months.

However, UNICEF is highlighting that the impact of the epidemic on children, is not just about health. “Learning loss is a major concern,” Kadilli said.

In Zambia, for example, schools will remain closed after the Christmas holidays until January 29, to avoid the risk of infection. “As the new school year is starting in many countries in the region, it is crucial for measures to be put in place in schools, to protect children against infections,” Kadilli said.

Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which forms a toxin in the intestine. Drinking water contaminated with faeces or vomit from sick people, as well as contaminated food, are the main contributors to the spread of the disease.

Many infections are asymptomatic. However, in severe cases, the severe loss of fluids and salt can lead to circulatory collapse, muscle cramps, and even shock and death within hours.

