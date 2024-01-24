President appoints Major General Oppong-Peprah as new CDS 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has appointed Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

His appointment takes effect from February 1, 2024, a statement issued by the Communications Directorate, Office of the President, announced.

The appointment has been made subject to consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the provisions of Article 212 of the Constitution.

The statement noted that the President had also appointed Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona as Chief of Army Staff, in succession to the newly-appointed CDS.

Until his new appointment, Major General Onwona was the Commandant of the GAF Command and Staff College.

Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu and Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe remain in their positions as Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff, respectively.

The statement explained that the appointment of the new CDS followed the imminent completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the GAF, on Thursday, February 1, of the current CDS, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama.

The President expressed deep gratitude to the outgoing CDS for his devoted and meritorious service to the Armed Forces and the nation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

