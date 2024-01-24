Ghanaian female student is best law student in The Gambia 

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA–Ms Keren Naa Ayiyaakor Lamptey, a Ghanaian student from the GIMPA Law School, has emerged as the best law student in The Gambia.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said Ms Lamptey received three other awards, etching her name in the annals of The Gambia Law School history.

She won Best Female Student, Best Student in Criminal Procedure, and Best Student in English and Legislative Drafting.

In a heartfelt valedictory speech to dignitaries and the congregation, she expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her friends and colleagues on this challenging legal career path.

“There is a popular adage in our African culture that it takes a whole village to raise a child into prominence. I will definitely not be here without my family.

“To say thank you is even an understatement. Words might not be enough to show how appreciative I am,” she said.

She urged the graduating class to persevere, be consistent, form study groups, and seek help when needed.

“I have had my fair share of disappointments along the path, but as you can testify, that is never the end of the road. Failure can be a lesson that catalyses your growth and progress.

Gird up your loins; do not give up. Focus on your goals, and with the help of God, your moment of laughter will surely come,” she said.

Acknowledging the support from the faculty and fellow students at The Gambia Law School, Keren underscored the pivotal role of collaboration and shared learning experiences in the collective success of the student body.

Ms Keren called on the management of The Gambia Law School to consider easing regulations for international students, advocating for the chance to practice law in the country where they are called to the bar.

“In as much as we appreciate the opportunity offered us to study here, the package would be complete if we were permitted to practice in the land in which we are called,” she said.

Her remarkable feat serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female legal professionals across the African continent.

Her journey exemplifies the triumph of perseverance and dedication in the pursuit of excellence.

GNA

