President affirms commitment to uphold reputation of Armed Forces 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Jan. 04, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Commander-in-Chief of Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has asserted the unwavering commitment of his administration to uphold the reputation of the Forces.

“The Armed Forces is an important institution of State that has over the years built an enviable reputation for its professionalism in the conduct of its duties, both at national and international levels.

“The Akufo-Addo-led administration shall continue to guard earnestly this reputation by ensuring that partisanship is eschewed from the operations of the GAF,” he assured.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Office of the President in reaction to publications on social media purporting a deliberate attempt by the Presidency to orchestrate politically motivated changes within the hierarchy of the Armed Forces ahead of the December General Election.

The publications suggested that the aim of such changes was to use the military to brutalise citizens during the conduct of the December 07 General Election.

They alleged that a meeting was held at the Presidency on Tuesday, January 02, 2024, to discuss the so-called politically-motivated changes in the Armed Forces.

The Office of the President said there was no iota of truth in such conjectures.

Therefore, the public should disregard the speculations and publications aimed at triggering agitations within the rank and file of the Armed Forces.

The statement explained that: “Indeed, the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, held a meeting with Heads of Security agencies at Jubilee House on January 02, 2024 – a meeting which has become an annual feature on the President’s calendar at the beginning of the New Year.

“At these meetings, the Heads of Security agencies call on the President to offer him their best wishes for the coming year, with the President also using the opportunity to express his appreciation to them for their continued commitment to safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation.

“Contrary to the allegations made in the publication on social media, no such discussions about changes to the hierarchy of the Armed Forces were held during the meeting.”

It stressed that a change in the leadership of the Armed Forces “is embarked upon by the President in accordance with the Constitution and well-established conventions, devoid of any political considerations”.

“Any future change made in this regard will not be a new phenomenon that should warrant unfounded speculations,” the statement added.

The President assured Ghanaians that the 2024 General Election would be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner, devoid of electoral violence.

“Entities or persons who will attempt to disrupt the elections will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

