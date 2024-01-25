Poase-Cement Market women laments low sales

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Poase-Cement (O/R), Jan 25, GNA – Market women at Poase-Cement Market in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have lamented the outrageous low sales of their wares.

Some said they have not sold a single product for the whole day, with others saying they sold as low as GH¢5:00 which they used to pay the market toll.

Ms. Grace Dzakpasu, Tomatoes, Okro and Pepper seller told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the market on January 24, that the previous market day, she did not sell a single product though her products are foodstuff that everyone needs on daily basis.

She said money is hard to come by now and thus, called on the government to release money into the system to enable their customers buy.

Ms Mama Torgbegah, Cocoyam, Cassava, Plantain seller told GNA that sales of her products have dropped drastically from GH¢420.00 to as low as GH¢50.00 on market days.

She attributed the low sales to the economic hardship, which makes living conditions very difficult for the citizenry.

Madam Torgbegah said even the haves are finding it difficult to eat three times a day these days, “so you can just imagine what will happen to the poor.”

Madam Dzidzorli Agbeko, clothes seller also told GNA that the market was not favourable to her nowadays because at times she sells nothing even on market day.

She is, however, of the hope that the market will pick up sooner than later.

