Pilot phase of the Public Services Satisfaction Survey App launched

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has launched the pilot phase of the Public Services Satisfaction Survey (PSSS) App in the Ga East Municipality, in Accra.

The App, which focuses on three key sectors of the economy- education, health, and government issued-identification services- gives opportunity to the public to provide direct but anonymous feedback on services received to help improve public services delivery.

It would also help the country to measure the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.

The App, which operates on both Android devices and iPhones, has user-friendly, simple and disability-friendly features, which ensure smooth access, and allow for anonymous feedback on experiences in using public services during the past 12 months.

One can access the App by downloading and installing the GSS App from Google Play Store for Android devices and PSSS App from AppStore for iPhones.

A USSD short code, *920*158#, is available for non-smart phone users or those who do not have internet access.

Two Municipalities, Ga East and Suhum, have been chosen for the pilot phase.

A nationwide rollout would be carried out after successful implementation of the project.

Ms. Dieudonnee Ankamah, Project Lead for Ga East Municipality, emphasised the PSSS App’s importance in the effective and efficient delivery of public services.

She urged participants to spread information about the App in the municipality to raise awareness and achieve a successful outcome from the pilot exercise.

She also encouraged residents of the Municipality to see the project as an important opportunity offered to them to share their experiences with public services to help improve delivery.

Apostle Kweku Menyah, General Secretary of the Ga East Council of Churches, and Imam Abdullah, President of the Ga East Imams’ Council, both pledged to share the message with their congregations and show them how to use the App to provide feedback on public services.

Participants at the launch, as well as members of the general public, were guided through the installation and use of the App by officials from Ghana Statistical Service’s regional and municipal offices.

